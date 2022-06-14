Gregory Shane Lamb, 50

Gregory Shane Lamb, age 50, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee passed away June 13, 2022 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

Gregory was born September 25, 1971 to the late Charles Lamb and Bernice Redmond who survives.

In addition to his father, he was also proceeded in death by his grandmother, Lucile Massengill.

Gregory loved spending time with his family. He had a passion and great skill for fixing up and working on automobiles. Horses were his favorite animals and he derived great joy just being around them.

Left to mourn his passing, mother Bernice Redmond and stepfather J.P. Redmond, sons Dillan (Hailee) Lamb and Jonathan Lamb, girlfriend Wendy Bratcher, brothers Mark Lamb and Joseph Teague, sisters Tina (John) Robertson and April Aldridge, nieces Brianna (Dustin) Hoover, Cheyenne Lamb and Jade Robertson, nephew Ethan Aldridge, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family would like to extend a special thank you and heart felt gratitude to the ICU staff of the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

All services will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lamb Family.

