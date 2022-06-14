Bridge-replacement project coming soon in Bell County

MANCHESTER ­— A bridge-replacement project expected to start Thursday in Bell County could take up to two months to complete.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that the project in Bell County will replace the bridge on Sutty Hollow Road that crosses Laurel Fork Creek. The existing bridge will be closed, and traffic will be maintained on a temporary diversion during construction. Temporary closures and flaggers will be utilized as necessary.

This bridge project has a traffic impact time of up to 60 days, and is anticipated to open to traffic by Monday, Aug. 15, according to the KTCD’s District 11 Office.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists should exercise caution throughout the area and expect delays.

The start and completion dates of the project and all work in between are weather dependent, so the completion date is merely a target.

Motorists can access traffic information for District 11 in Eastern Kentucky at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11, or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.