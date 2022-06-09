Laurel Cove set for this weekend

By Elizabeth Manning

People will be coming from far and wide this weekend for the third annual Laurel Cove Music Festival.

“We’ve got over 13 states and two foreign countries so far, so we’re getting people coming from all over the place that enjoy this thing,” said Bell County Tourism director Jon Grace. “I always liked having people come and say hey I’ve come from Alberta, Canada or I came from Ireland.”

Grace said he believes the event is finally settling into a groove.

“I always tell people that year three or four is kind of where you start to get a handle on things and knowing what the event is and what it’s going to be,” Grace said.

A total of 24 artists will perform Friday and Saturday at Pine Mountain State Resort Park’s amphitheater. Music will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

About 800 tickets have been sold so far, which Grace said is about 75 percent of capacity.

Seating is assigned, so groups wishing to sit together should buy their tickets together, Grace said. Grace said he had received feedback from ticket holders requesting to swap seats and sit with their friends.

“Sometimes that’s possible and sometimes that’s not so we thought we might just leave the sections open, but it seems like people didn’t like that idea even more,” he said.

Grace and his team decided to just stick with the assigned seating, ticket holders will receive an email about their designated seat.

There will be a few food vendors and local artisans will display their wares for sale, including handmade jewelry and artwork. Festival merchandise also will be available.

Tickets for Laurel Cove can be purchased online at bellcountytourism.com and on site the day of the event.

There is no rain make up date, but organizers will try to wait out any passing storms.

“The venue is special, this festival is special, and people are starting to get the word out,” Grace said. “This is one of the best small festivals in Kentucky.”