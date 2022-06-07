Mr. Hal Russell Gilbert, 84
Published 8:43 am Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Mr. Hal Russell Gilbert, age 84 of New Tazewell, TN was born July 17, 1937 and passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Claiborne Medical Center. He was a member of Middlesboro Church of Christ. Mr. Gilbert was a veteran of the US Air Force and an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Mallie (Ellison) Gilbert; stepson, Bobby Hinton; brothers, Ray Gilbert, Ralph Gilbert and Roger Gilbert. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Gilbert; daughter, Gwenda Reed and husband Curtis; son, Tony Gilbert and Terri Williams, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. At the request of Mr. Gilbert, he was cremated by the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel at their cremation center in Pineville, KY.
