Thomas Franklin “Tom” Turner, 91

Thomas Franklin “Tom” Turner, age 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Middlesboro, KY. He was born July 9, 1930, the son of the late Roscoe Turner and Grace (Day) Turner. Tom was a Fuel Truck Operator for Blakeman Oil for many years. Having accept Christ as his Savior in his later years, he attended Hensley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Opal Owens, Rupert Turner, Cora Francis Perry, Roscoe (R.B.) Turner, Anna Lou Baker, Patsy Partin and Denny Turner; his wife Ruth Turner.

He is survived by his grandchildren: Mark (Amy) Hendrickson, Michael Hendrickson, Misty Hendrickson Gwynn, Will Hendrickson and Adam (Karrissa) Hendrickson.

Great- grandchildren: Hayden (Tessa) Hendrickson, Holden Hendrickson, Hannah Hendrickson, Tre (Sierra) Hendrickson, Autumn Hendrickson, Camden Hendrickson, Logan Gwynn, Macie Hendrickson and Ava Hendrickson.

Great-great- grandchild: Medley Reign Hendrickson

Tom also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and some very special friends: Dennis Hardin, Randy Jones, Ray Mason, Dale Brooks and Teresa McDaniels in addition to a host of other family and friends.

Respecting his wishes, all services will be private.

