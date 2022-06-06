Rocky Lee Webb, 56

Rocky Lee Webb, age 56, of Harrogate, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on June 1st, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a long battle with Black Lung disease.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Fuson & Maggie Hurst, father Paul Violet, and nephew CPL Robert Taylor USMC.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melba Webb, daughters Nicole (Eric) Little of Rome, GA & Hannah Webb, grandchildren PFC Sydney Little of Camp Pendleton, CA USMC & Ethan Little, mother Rose Hurst, sisters Traci Ayers & Michele (Michael) Gilbert, as well as a host of nieces & nephews who will miss him dearly.

Rocky was a member of Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church. He was a retired coal miner of 32 years. Rocky enjoyed drag racing, riding motorcycles, doing anything outdoors, but most of all, being with his grandsons.

Funeral Services for Rocky Webb will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at Mountainview Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee with Rev. Randy Hurst officiating.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Webb Family.