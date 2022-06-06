Jeffery Dewayne “Jeff” King, 53

Jeffery Dewayne “Jeff” King, age 53, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Claiborne Medical Center.

He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on October 20, 1968 to the late Rev. Donald King and Peggy Norton King who survives.

Talkative, outspoken and someone who loved to joke around, are just a few of the many qualities that describe Jeff. He loved getting to spend time with his family, and especially enjoyed going on beach trips with them. He also enjoyed fishing and getting to take his daughter Lyndee. Most importantly though, Jeff loved the Lord and was a member of the New Beginnings Baptist Church where he enjoyed attending. In every laugh, every joke, and at every family gathering, Jeff’s memory will continue to live on in those who loved him most.

In addition to his father, Rev. Donald King, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Henry and Nadine King, and Andrew and Virgie Norton, father and mother-in-law Danny and Carolyn Collins, aunts Betty Jill Blackmon, Pat Burns, and Naomi Lawson, and uncle Andy Norton.

Left to cherish his memory, wife Jenny Collins King, daughter Lyndee King, mother Peggy King, brothers Randy King, Donnie King, Travis King and wife Kristen, sister Karla King, nieces and nephews Samantha King, Tommy King, Rachel King, Aidan King, and Trenton Lasiter, great nieces and nephews Noah Smith, Brinley King, and twins Leslie and Leah Moore, sister-in-law Shannon Collins, special cousins who were like brothers Rev. David King, Junior Prater, Bill Blackmon, and Doug Burns, as well as a host of many other cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends too numerous to name.

The family of Jeff King will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Bannister and Rev. Orville Petrey presiding.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Way of the Holiness Church of God, Clairfield, Tennessee where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved father. Family and Friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Randy King, Donnie King, Travis King, Tommy King, Aidan King, Trenton Lasiter, Rev. David King, Michael King, Junior Prater, Bill Blackmon and Doug Burns.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the King Family.

