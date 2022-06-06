David C. Jones, 64

David C. Jones, age 64, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on January 11, 1958 to the late Delbert and Dorcas Jones.

David was a member of Miller’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where he enjoyed attending with is sister. He also was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting hickory chickens, and wood working. David will be greatly missed by his family, friends, church family and all who were blessed to have known him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Delbert Jones Jr., Sherman Jones, and sister Judy Jones Puryear.

Left to cherish his memory, daughters Jamie Hall and husband Gabe of Somerset, Kentucky, Shawnda Martin and husband Jeremy of Cleveland, Ohio, grandchildren Breonna Rhymer, Tristan Hall, Chloe Hall, and Braylen Martin, special sister whom was like a mother, Susan Orgeron of Middlesboro, Kentucky, sisters Bea Robbins of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Connie Curry and husband David of Evarts, Kentucky, Zella Jones of Harlan, Kentucky, Angela Parker and husband Jim of Talaqua, Oklahoma, brother Wendell Jones and wife Angie of Cumberland, Kentucky, special “little sister” and niece Sharon King Joseph, great nephew Liam “Rooster” Treece, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family of David Jones will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Thompson officiating.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Green Hills Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Jones Family.