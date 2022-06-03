Arrest man for auto, gas theft

Taylor DeHart,31, of Cumberland Gap, TN was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges related to an auto theft .

DeHart allegedly took a gray 2009 Ford F-150 for a test drive on Tuesday, May 20, and failed to return it to Ellis Auto. After taking the vehicle, DeHart allegedly went to a BP on 38th St., where he pumped gas and left before paying.

Once apprehended, DeHart escaped from officers at the Middlesboro Police Department. After a short foot pursuit, officers located and placed him in custody again.

DeHart is charged with theft by unlawful taking- gasoline, theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000 but less than 1 million, resisting arrest, and escape – 2nd degree. He is being held under a $10,000 cash bond at the Bell County Detention Center.