Johnnie Pete (Buddy) Mike Jr., 87

Johnnie Pete (Buddy) Mike Jr., age 87, Middlesboro, KY passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was born February 16, 1935 in Middlesboro, the son of the late Johnnie Pete, Sr. and Nettie Mike. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Francis; nieces: Lana Ellison and Ginger Beason and special cousin, Bobby Ray Mike. Buddy had accepted Christ as his Savior and was of the Baptist faith. He was a very devoted father and papaw. Buddy was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran; foremost, he was a dedicated employee of the Pet/Flavo-Rich Milk Company for 44 years.

Buddy is survived by special companion, Mary Gibson; sister, Billie Jean Johnston; children: John “Tony” (Kathern) Mike and Tim (Billie) Mike; grandchildren: Ethan (Ashley) Mike, Mary Beth (Justin) Johnson, Matthew (Alesha) Mike, Jacob (Hayley) Mike, and Trey Mike; great-grandchildren: Nettie, Levi, and Hattie Mae; sister-in-law, Donnie Lane; niece, Pam (Roger) Vannoy; devoted neighbors: Betty and Paula Longsworth and many great nieces and nephews.

Buddy will always be remembered as “Buddy the Pet Milk Man”. He personally gave chocolate milk to hundreds of children during his 44 years of service to PET dairy. To which today, as those children are now adults, they fondly recall his kindness and concern for their well-being.

The Mike Family would like to specially thank Dr. Moore and the staff at ARH for their kindness and care.

Graveside service will be held at the Green Hills Cemetery Gazbo on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. Services will be conducted by Reverends Jeff Green and Keith Medley. Music will be provided by Alva Cunningham. Pallbearers will be grandsons and Steve Baker.

