Bell Co. BOE calls for Special Meeting

The Bell County Board of Education will convene in a Special Called

Meeting Thursday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bell County

Administration Building, Pineville, Kentucky. The meeting will be attended

via Zoom by one or more board members.

Tom Gambrel, Board Secretary

Bell County Board of Education

Special Called Meeting

Thursday, May 27, 2021

4:00 p.m.

AGENDA

1. Call meeting to order, establish quorum, moment of silence, Pledge of

Allegiance

2. Consider and award FY23 Banking services

3. Consider and award FY23 General liability, property, transportation and

cyber insurance.

4. Adjourn