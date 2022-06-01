Bell Co. BOE calls for Special Meeting

Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Special to The Middlesboro News

The Bell County Board of Education will convene in a Special Called
Meeting Thursday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bell County
Administration Building, Pineville, Kentucky. The meeting will be attended
via Zoom by one or more board members.

Tom Gambrel, Board Secretary

Bell County Board of Education
Special Called Meeting
Thursday, May 27, 2021
4:00 p.m.
AGENDA

1. Call meeting to order, establish quorum, moment of silence, Pledge of
Allegiance
2. Consider and award FY23 Banking services
3. Consider and award FY23 General liability, property, transportation and
cyber insurance.
4. Adjourn

