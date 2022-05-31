Vickie Lynn Baker, 60

Vickie Lynn Baker, age 60, Middlesboro, KY passed away at her home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1961 in Miamisburg, OH, the daughter of Alf and Irene Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronnie Baker; her brother, Leonard Williams, and aunt, Alta Mae Hoskins.

She is survived by her daughters: Crystal Campbell and Rhonda (Chris) Baker; son, Ronnie Dewayne Baker; special nephews that she loved as sons: Brian and Ben Redmond; grandchildren: Makaya Brooke Baker, Keaton Baker, Dalton Campbell, Dylan Campbell, Braxton Baker and Brylee Ball; sisters: Darlene Redmond and Brenda Barnett and a host of family and friends.

Graveside service will be 12 noon, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Oakview Cemetery with Rev. David King officiating. Pallbearers will be Dalton Baker, Keaton Baker, Ronnie Dewayne Baker, Brian Redmond, and Chris Baker.

