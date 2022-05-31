Golfing Kentucky for a Cure visits M.C.C

Golfing Kentucky for a Cure visited the Middlesboro Country Club this week. Members Mike Wright, Al Starnes, Mike McGill, and Shawn Williamson have been traveling the state of Kentucky to raise money for cancer research.

Wrights father passed away in 2007 after a five-year battle with stage 4 cancer. “I wanted to do something to honor him, so I said I’m going to play every golf course in the state of Kentucky and raise money for cancer research.” Members of his town told him it was impossible to complete this task. As of present time, the group has golfed on 77 of 120 courses.

Starnes and McGill are both cancer survivors themselves. Williamson lost his wife to cancer at age 39.

“We’re playing every single golf course,” said Wright. “I’m talking about the most exclusive, the public, the private, the state parks. It wouldn’t be possible without the courses because they’re giving us a round of golf and the carts at each course we play. Whatever it would have costs we pay into the fund.” Wright said they have about $11,500 so far and hope to have over $40,000 by the end of it. Members of Relay for Life are signed onto the account to help legitimatize and monitor the activity. All the money will go to the Trigg County Relay for Life for cancer research.

“The cause is what brings us out here,” said Starnes. He said that in 2013, him and his wife were both diagnosed with cancer and fought alongside one another and survived. “We know what people are going through, and the stories that we get along the way that we hear and the relationships, thats what means a lot to us,” said Starnes.

“Just like Mike’s dad, he got another several years because of treatments and what they were doing; he got to live a long time after he was diagnosed,” said McGill. He said being able to raise money for cancer and play golf with some of his best friends is something that he can’t explain.

Williamson said that during his wife’s battle, she tried many different experimental treatments. “If it weren’t for the experimental drugs that weren’t approved by the FDA, she would have passed away a long time ago so those drugs helped her live another four to five years,” said Williamson.

M.C.C employee David Barnett said it means a lot to them because it gives them some recognition and helps the group with their cause.

Those interested in following the group’s journey can visit their website at golfingkentuckyforacure.com.