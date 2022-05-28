Hundred’s gathered in Pineville to watch the 91st annual KMLF Gala Parade.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Jordan Smith of Harlan County. Smith won season 9 of the Voice and represented Kentucky in American Song Contest.

KMLF 2022 Princess, Lily Claire Dickenson was seen with the 2022 Princess Court. Reigning Queen, Abigail Ray Canter representing Western Kentucky University was also seen. Current Queen candidates could be seen all throughout the parade.

From marching bands to local businesses, KMLF Gala Parade had it all. Police, fire, and KSP were seen sporting vehicles and walking the route.

Strawberry Shortcake and Yogi bear even made an appearance.