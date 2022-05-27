Marjorie Ann Roe Rains, born January 16, 1928 to Elzy Roe and Emma Grady Roe Longmuir in Hazen, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home in Middlesboro, KY surrounded by family and friends. Her wish was to spend her last days looking at her mountains and watching her birds.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde W. Rains; daughter, Madge Wilson; brother, Leslie Roe; sister, Maxine Hall; brother-in-law, Wendell Hall; grandson, Clyde Wilson; and sons-in-law: Charles Spurlock, Hubert Garland and David Smith.

Left to mourn her passing are daughters: Evelyn Spurlock, Charlesita (Percy) Pursifull, Carolyn Rains (Wayne England), Virginia Garland, Mary Ann Smith, Jackie Lee Hoskins (John Anthony Hoskins) and granddaughter, Erin Rains Ramey (Elliott Ramey) whom she raised as a daughter; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. We appreciate the care provided by Hospice of the Bluegrass. She loved each of them and they were so good to her.

Visitation will be 1 -3 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at the Rains Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Shroll officiating. Pallbearers will be Charles and Ben Spurlock, Jeff Garland, Christopher Lyons, Trevor Hoskins and John Hoskins.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Marjorie Rains and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com