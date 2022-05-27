Community gathers for annual cleanup

Middlesboro held its second annual community cleanup on Saturday. The event was scheduled for the Saturday after Earth Day, but had to be rescheduled.

“Our turnout was definitely lower than last year,” said Community Development Chairwoman

Judy Grandey. She said two groups that normally participate were having graduation ceremonies, and that accounted for this year’s low turnout.

Roughly 20 volunteers gather at the city parking lot to be given their cleanup zone. The zones consisted of Lincoln Park, Fords Woods Park, 30th Street, South Side Park, Buddy Massengill Park, and Cumberland Ave (15th Street-24th Street). Grandey said they collected 10 large black trash bags and three large blue bags for recycled materials. “The 20 that showed up were strong and powerful, and every park in the city was cleaned, Cumberland Avenue and around the canal was also cleaned,” said Grandey.

She said they will try to keep the event around Earth Day moving forward, and hope to hold another cleanup in the fall. “My vision is that people will get involved with these events and it will continue throughout the year,” said said. “They don’t have to come to a certain event, they just look around their property or they’re out for a walk and it becomes second nature to carry a little bag and pick up things as you to go keep our community beautiful.”