Lynne Fuson Sullivan, 76, wife of Michael M. Sullivan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Lynne was born in Pineville, Kentucky on October 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Shelvie and Alice Pearl Fuson. She was a graduate of Middlesboro High School and Eastern Kentucky University, leader of Girl Scout Troop 335, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Susanna Hart Chapter and Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

A loving first mate and mother, gardener, gourmet chef, and accomplished seamstress, she also enjoyed reading and fishing.

Along with her husband Mike, Lynne is also survived by their three children, Sean Sullivan (Janice), Shelley Sullivan Feather (Michael), and Peter Sullivan (Donna); a grandson, Ryan Sullivan; a sister, Mary Alice Pinkley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the Frankfort Cemetery at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May31st.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.