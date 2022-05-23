Robert Lee Goforth, 77

Robert Lee Goforth, age 77, a resident of Pineville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

He was born in Harlan, Kentucky on April 13, 1945, to the late Robert Goforth Sr. and Evelyn Mason Goforth.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Bob is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Goforth Family.

