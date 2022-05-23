David Wayne Poole, 50

David Wayne Poole, age 50, passed away May 19, 2022 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital while surrounded by his family.

He was born September 10, 1971 to Kenneth James Poole Sr and Melissa Guinn who both survive.

David had a love of music and devoted his life to sharing his music with others. He was an excellent guitarist, a song writer, and a member of the band “Totem”. David was an exceptional athlete in his younger years and loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. A loving Son, Father and Brother, David leaves behind many family and friends all who will miss him greatly.

He was proceeded in death by his beloved grandmother Ethel Guinn.

David is survived by his father Kenneth Poole Sr., mother Melissa Guinn, sons Talen Poole, Jordan Barnett and Jacob Amburn, daughter Karma (Aaron) Lynch, brothers Kenneth (Debbie) Poole Jr and Daniel Poole, sisters Christy (Allen) Haworth and Courtney Conley, grandchildren Keylee Lynch and Kali Lynch, nephews Caleb Conley, Ryder Frazier, and Coddie Smith, niece Chloe Morris, mother of his children Heather Price, special friend Shannon Smith, and his best friend Tim Tomaselli, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will immediately follow at the Bollinger Family Cemetery, on Back Valley Road in Speedwell, Tennessee.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Poole Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com