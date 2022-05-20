Unofficial results for the primary election released

The Primary Election has ended and the unofficial results are in.

With more that 20,000 registered voters in Bell County, only 5,207 made it to the polls to vote in this election.

This November, Rand Paul will be up against Charles Booker for U.S. Senator. Paul received 3,256 votes in the primary, while Booker received 523.

In the 5th Congressional District, Harold “Hal” Rogers won U.S. State Representative race with 3,267 Bell County votes. Coming in second was Brandon Monhollen with 196 votes. Each of the three other candidates received 2-4 percent of the vote.

Lisa Fugate will remain the Bell County commonwealth’s attorney beating Mike Taylor by 656 votes.

Ben Barnett is Bell County’s new property valuation administrator, beating Michelle Bailey by a close call, 160 votes. Bailey had been in this position since 2018.

Albey Brock will be facing off against Tony Nierengarten in November for Bell County Judge Executive. Brock won the primary against Jeromy Killion by 599 votes.

Debbie Turner Gambrel will remain the Bell County clerk beating Jennifer Barnett and Lisa Senters. Gambrel received 73.39 percent of the vote with a total of 2,923 votes.

Mitch Williams will remain Bell County sheriff winning the primary with 1,932 votes. Jeremiah Johnson was behind with 1,295. Williams will take his third term in office.

Robin Venable won the race for jailer over Gary Ferguson by 297 votes. Ferguson received 1,832 votes while Venable received 2,129.

Eddie Saylor will remain magistrate in the 1st Magisterial District receiving 372; James “Peewee” Barnett got 196 votes. Glenn Hobbs will remain the constable, beating Mark Woolum 355-195.

Donny Lefevers takes magistrate in the 2nd Magisterial District with 374 votes. Jeremy Collett followed with 262 votes. Keith Cox will remain Constable with 508 votes, Larry “Fish” Mills takes second with 222.

Donnie Sparks won the race for constable in the 3rd Magisterial District against George “Bo” Silcox. Sparks received 430 votes while Silcox received 213.

Joe Hammontree won the race for magistrate in the 5th Magisterial District, beating Terry Bailey by 148 votes.

Magistrate and Constable in the 4th Magisterial District will be decided in November. Kevin Barnett will be running against Glenn Webb for magistrate. Kevin Gordon will be running for constable.

Boone Bowling wins Middlesboro Mayor in the primary with 818 votes, Incumbent Rick Nelson followed with 792. They will be facing off again in November.