Summer Reading Program returns to Pineville-Bell Co. library

The Youth Services department at the Pineville-Bell County Public Library announced that the Summer Reading Program is returning with in-person programming; the theme is Ocean of Possibility.

Youth Services Librarian Erica Overbay said during the pandemic she sent the crafts and activities out so kids could still participate. This is the first in-person Summer Reading Program since the pandemic began.

“I’ve got a great summer planned,” she said. “We’re actually working a lot with Main Street Pineville, they are showing themed movies with our themed events so everything’s going to tie in together.”

Each week will included a different movie showing at the Bell Theater. Kids will also get to participate in tye dye, sand jar necklaces, build their own light up corral reef, and glow in the dark jellyfish; they will be learning about bioluminescences with the jellyfish activity.

Overbay said Gem City Cupcakes will be donating cupcakes for the kids to decorate. “One of the things I’m looking forward to the most is our community treasure hunt,” she said. “We’re going to have treasure hidden and clues at different locations.” Main Street Pineville and members of the community will be involved in this activity.

The week of the Fourth of July will be All-American week. Kids will get to create patriotic crafts and watch the movie “Sandlot.” Hot dogs will be served as well. “We’re going to make slime, so the parents that don’t want the mess at home, bring them to me and I will handle the mess,” said Overbay.

The finale will include a pirate and maybe a mermaid. Kids will get to make eye patches and walk the plank.

“My goal is to highlight members of the community and what they do to show that kids can do anything they want to,” said Overbay.

The Summer Reading Program will begin June 7 with the finale on July 19. Programs will be every Tuesday and Thursday, the time to be determined. Any community member can attend the movie showing at the Bell Theater. Overbay said that the kids who cannot attend can still pick up an activity packet from the library, and virtual is an option.

Registration begins May 23. Those interested can either call the library at 606-337-3422 or by a link the Youth Services will be posting to their Facebook page. The program schedule will also be posted on their Facebook page.