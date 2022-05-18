Middlesboro council hears updates
Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022
The Middlesboro City Council held a special meeting due to election night being at the regularly scheduled time. The following reports were given:
• Middlesboro roads will benefit from $229,120.35 from the state’s Municipal Road Aid starting July 1, the beginning of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The money is to be used for road maintenance, construction and reconstruction.
• The Bell County Chamber of Commerce reported that their spotlight luncheon has rescheduled for May 26.
• Josh Campbell gave the sewer report, noting $478,000 from the state’s Cleaner Water Grant to help fund projects that are currently in the works.
• Fire Chief Robbie England expressed concern about the department losing employees, and will be offering a recruiting class to help with the problem. He said there currently are about 15 applications and the response has been exceptional
• Superintendent Kevin Barnett with the Street Department reported that he believes the problems with the pool have been fixed.
• Tim Kelley with the Codes Department said the office has spent time on mowing, cleaning up garbageand issuing citations for violations. Building inspections are being conducted.
• Police Chief Mike Orr said the department is waiting for grants to be approved and is in the process of installing new computers in the vehicles.
• Judy Grandey said the Downtown Incentive Package has received six applications. She tabled the item for discussion and will call a special meeting to address. Mayor Nelson said that the council has to approve each application and they want to get it right.
• Grandey reminded those about the cleanup at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the city parking lot.
• Mayor Nelson said the city hired a new clerk and there is a chance the city will gain five new inmates to help with outside work.