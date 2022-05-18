Herschel L. Thompson, 81, widower of Martha Ida Vinoski Thompson, passed away in Lexington on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 14, 1940 to the late Tom and Lillie Long Thompson. He was a member of East Cumberland Baptist Church, a 1958 graduate of Middlesboro High School, and a former coal miner with the Consolidation Coal Company. Herschel enjoyed gardening, was an avid UK sports fan, and loved his dog Jack. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by his family; daughters, Barbara Kay (Mitchell) Floyd, Leisa (Len) Miracle, and Karen (Tim) DuVall; grandchildren, Kayla (Jordan) Faulhaber, Nicole (Brad) Levy, Cherub (Josh) Finley and Josh DuVall; great grandchildren, Harrison King, Isabella Faulhaber, Hailee Faulhaber, and Lyla Jayne Levy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amanda Floyd, brother, Paul Thompson, and sister, Velma Bryant. Visitation for family and friends will be 6pm to 8pm, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, with funeral services at 10am on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the funeral home with Minister Mike Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery, with pallbearers being, Josh DuVall, Jordan Faulhaber, Josh Finley, Brad Levy, Mitchell Floyd, Len Miracle, and Tim DuVall. Honorary bearers will be David Strickland and Chester Epperson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.