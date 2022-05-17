Primary Election Day results

30 of the 30 precincts have been completed with a total of 5,207 voters. There were 696 early voters, absentee voters were 385, and precinct voters were 4,126.

Rand Paul takes U.S Senator with 3,256 and coming in second is Valerie Frederick with 139.

Harold Rogers takes U.S. States Representative in the 5th Congressional District with 3,267 and Brandon Monhollen in second at 196.

Lisa Fugate takes Commonwealths Attorney with 2,319 and Mike Taylor in second at 1,885.

Ben Barnett takes Property Value Administrator with 2,045 and Michelle Bailey in second at 1,885.

Albey Brock takes Judge Executive with 2,277 and Jeromy Killion in second with 1,678.

Debbie Gambrel takes County Clerk with 2,923 with Jennifer Barnett in second with 671.

Mitch Williams takes Sheriff with 1,932 and Jeremiah Johnson in second at 1,295.

Robin Venable takes Jailer with 2,129 and Gary Ferguson in second with 1,832.

Eddie Saylor takes 1st Magisterial District with 372 and James Barnett at 196 in second.

Glenn Hobbs takes Constable 1st Magisterial District with 355 and Mark Woolum in second with 195.

Donny Lefevers takesv2nd Magisterial District with 374 and Jeremy Collett in second at 262.

Keith Cox takes Constable 2nd Magisterial District with 508 and Larry Mills in second at 222.

Donnie Sparks takes 3rd Magisterial District with 430 and George Silcox with 213.

Joe Hammontree takes 5th Magisterial District with 422 and Terry Bailey in second with 274.

Charles Booker takes U.S. Senator with 523, Joshua Blanton in second with 217.

Boone Bowling takes Middlesboro Mayor with 818 and Rick Nelson with 792, they will be facing off again in November.