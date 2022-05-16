Donna Spade Rose of Knoxville, TN passed away on May 4, 2022. Donna was born in Middlesboro, KY on October 15, 1942 and graduated from Middlesboro High School as part of the Class of 1960. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1963, followed by a masters degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1970. Donna taught English at Bearden High School for many years in the Knox County, Tennessee School System and ultimately retired from teaching at Powell Valley High School in the Claiborne County (TN) School System. She was a Charter Member of Leadership Claiborne and a member of the Harrogate (TN) Garden Club. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Spade, her mother, Blanche Boatright Spade, and her husband, R. Jackson Rose. She is survived by her sister Gloria Kay Bunch of Cumming, GA; niece Lori (Greg) Porter of Cumming, GA, and nephew Ralph King of Milton, GA; her sons William Scott Buis of Knoxville, TN, Spade Rose of Knoxville, TN, and Shane (Amy) Rose of Knoxville, TN; her stepchildren Robert (Molly) Rose of Chesterfield, SC, and Colonel Debra Rose (Dave) McNamee of Spartanburg, SC; and her grandchildren Gryphon Buis, Cawood Rose, and Anna Greer Rose, all of Knoxville, TN. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 6PM until 7PM with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate, TN. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Donna Spade Rose.