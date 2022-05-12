Steven Terry Robinson, 75

Steven Terry Robinson, age 75, of Harrogate, TN passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at home peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Middlesboro Hospital on April 27, 1947, the son of the late Ralph and Mary Sue Robinson. He was a lifelong resident of Harrogate, TN. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by Aunt Bernice Brackett, Bea Cunningham, Curly Cunningham and close friend, Greg Hurst. Steven is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kathleen (Hess) Neumaier, stepchildren, Gina Justice and husband, Marcus Payne, and Sara Neumaier; grandchildren, Monty Justice Payne; brother, Bruce Robinson; nieces, Elizabeth Robinson, Emily Robinson, Ellen Robinson Slane and husband Clayton Slane; great nephew, Logan Slane; cousins, Johnathan, Nancy and Chuck, Sue Ann and Sherry, honorary granddaughter; Sarah Hurst and host of close friends. Steven was known for cherishing his family and friends, a carefree spirit and his love of life. He enjoyed time with loved ones reminiscing about the past, was an avid sports fan and always had a good book at hand. “Tell ‘em all, I enjoyed it”- Steve Robinson. Keeping with Steven’s wishes, a memorial graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Scott Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Luckadoo officiating. The Arnett & Steele valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Robinson Family.