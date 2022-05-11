Three grand openings coming to main street

Three Main Street businesses will be hosting their grand opening this month.

Main Street Executive Director Joanie Jasper said the first opening will be Mamaw’s Kitchen. “This will be the day they kick off the ice cream shop, they will have ice cream all day.” This opening will be on Fri., May 20 at 9 a.m.

The second opening will be The Shop. This is a new barber and beauty salon coming to 19th Street.”She is going to do a giveaway of a free manicure with gel polish.” The Shop will also be giving away $10 haircuts as a grand opening incentive. Their grand opening will be held on May 24.

The last grand opening of the month will be on May 25 at noon for Blue Sparrow. Blue Sparrow is a tattoo shop and will be holding a free tattoo giveaway raffle and potentially $20 off a tattoo.

“It’s the time of year if anybody is interest in being part of the main street program as a volunteer, were looking for volunteers to be a part of different committees.” Main Street is looking for volunteer to help with design, economic vitality, organizational and promotion.

Beaver said the design committee will be helping with projects like the canal walk and landscaping for Main Street. Economic vitality will help with gaining new business, as well as helping the current businesses. The organizational committee will be helping in assigning volunteers and getting people to where they need to be. The promotion committee will be scheduling events, fundraisers and Main Street parties.

Anyone who is interest can email downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com. “You can be young, if you’re in high school and you’re wanting to see what it is to be a part of a committee or leadership, work with a mentor, we want you.”