Sidney Thomas Lewis, 65, passed away April 26, 2022, comforted by his wife at home in Phoenix, AZ. Sidney was the first born child of Sidney and Mable Walls Lewis, July 15, 1956 in Middlesboro, KY. Sidney was preceded in death by his parents and youngest sister, Jessie Mae Darlene Peyton (Lewis). He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 36 years, Meredith Whiteman, a native of Grenada, W.I. Loving brother to F. Joyce Lewis, brother-in-law to Darnail and Andrea Lyles (Whiteman), Lamar and Meryl Thompson (Whiteman), Ross Whiteman, Andre Whiteman, Anthony Briggs and Jovette Whiteman. Adoring father to Francine Whiteman of Atlanta, who was instrumental in getting the couple together. Loving grandfather to Chelsea George and Brooke George. Sidney and Meredith were bonus parents to his godson, Mario Mahome of Chicago, IL. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was a piano and organ prodigy at age 9. He achieved the distinction of Eagle Scout and graduated from Middlesboro High School with honors in 1974. Earning a scholarship, he attended Tuskegee University and graduated from DeVry University in Computer Science. He worked in numerous high demand Fortune 500 computer environments. Sidney enjoyed deep sea fishing, ping pong, Star Trek and computer gaming. He had a very competitive spirit. A memorial on Zoom is planned by the family for May 15, 2022. Sidney’s remains will contribute to beautiful environmental sustainability in the Phoenix area. Condolences and donations to help offset extreme medical bills can be sent to the family by contacting slmemorial2022@gmail.com. Sidney Thomas Lewis 1956-2022.