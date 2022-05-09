Ronnie E. Napier, 61

Ronnie E. Napier, age 61 of Tazewell, TN, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022.

He was born June 22, 1960 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Elmer Napier and Ruby Foley Napier who survives.

Ronnie was the owner of Napier Auto Sales in Tazewell, TN for 12 years, working over 37 years in the car business where his passion was serving his customers. He was a member of Pump Springs Baptist Church where he was Saved and Baptized.

In addition to his father Elmer Napier, Ronnie was preceded in death by 2 special uncles Warren & Virgil Napier and Aunt Argelean Saylor.

He is survived by wife of 26 years Sharon Napier, Mother Ruby Napier, Son Bruce (Kasie) Napier of Ft. Morgan, Colorado, Daughter Amy (Justin) Napier of Maynardville, TN, Brother Randall (Cindy) Napier of Cumberland Gap, TN, Step-Son: Nathan Henderson of Lafollette, TN, Special Friend Randy Williams of Tazewell, TN and host of Special Cousins, Other Relatives and Friends.

The family of Ronnie Napier would like to invite all friends and extended family to attend a Graveside Service on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Gazebo Chapel with Dr. John Gibbons officiating, music will be provided by Bobby Hicks.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Napier family.

