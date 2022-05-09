Main Street seeks volunteers for bash

Middlesboro Main Street is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s ‘Back to School Bash’ on July 30.

Main Street is partnering with Middlesboro Independent School District, the Literacy program and the mentor program. Main Street Executive Director Joanie Jasper said, “We had one last year and it was amazing. I mean, we had so many kids that we were able to help, which was awesome. So we’re trying to do it a little bit bigger this year.” Jasper is in need of hair stylists and barbers that are willing to offer free haircuts to the school-aged children. “I am also looking for gently used clothes from 3T to size 16,” Jasper said, “because this year we wanted to be able to offer a clothing closet so kids and parents could come and get their kids some back to school clothes.” These items can be dropped off at the Arthur Museum.

Organizations that would like to provide free school supplies or services for the children are also in need. “If you have an organization that offers something that would meet the needs of K-12 students, we want you there.” Church groups and other organizations that could provide these students with services are encouraged to come share their information at the event.

Donations for this event are also welcome. “Last year we gave away t-shirts to the children who were the first to finish their passports. We would like to be able to offer more t-shirts and offer more giveaways for the kids.”

The deadline to sign up and make donations will be July 1. “We want people to know who’s on our team helping support this event.” The Back to School Bash will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joanie Jasper at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com.