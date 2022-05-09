Downtown coffee shop now open

Crater City Coffee Company is now open for business.

Owners Larry and Judy Grandey hosted a “soft opening” on Monday. Judy Grandey said they had about 80 customers on Monday and had over 100 by noon on Tuesday. The official opening was scheduled for Thursday. “We have been extremely blessed with customers, it has gone phenomenally well.”

The coffee shops offers a variety of brews and teas. From lattes and espressos to spring specials like a butterfly tea. Their cold brew machine takes 11 hours for the coffee to brew.

The house blend is a roast made specially for the coffee company from Kentucky native Goose Bridle Coffee Company. “We’re really excited to have this in downtown, I think this is one of the little things that has helped to add some life and breathe some fresh air into the downtown area. That, along with the other things that are happening, it’s welcome change.” They have also partnered with June Neal at Mamaw’s Kitchen to serve some of her pastries.

Within the next couple of weeks, they will be offering curbside pickup through the app “Toast Takeout”. They are open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and Saturday’s will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.