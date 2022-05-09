Betty Lou Barnett, 76

Betty Lou Barnett, age 76, Middlesboro, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 13, 1945 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Oscar and Della Jackson. She believed in the Baptist Faith. Betty was devoted to helping any police fund especially the Fallen Officers Memorial. She truly enjoyed operating Devils Garden Pool for many years. She was an avid shopper of QVC and HSN. Jewelry shopping was on the top of her list. She had special cat fur babies that she loved dearly.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Virgil Barnett; her two sons: Wade (Amanda) Barnett and Vincent Wayne (Zarina Gafoor) Barnett; grandchildren: Kimberly, Justin, Madisyn, Maliyah, Zefram and Dax; great grandchildren: Isaac and Lydia; aunt, Georgie Robbins; many family and friends. Special thanks to the nurses of Bluegrass Navigators (Hospice of the Bluegrass) for their loving care.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eric Good officiating. Music will be provided by Jennie Nolan and John White. Pallbearers will be Wade, Wayne, Tim, Justin, Shirl and Zefram Barnett. Graveside service will follow in Green Hills Mausoleum.

The Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Betty Lou Barnett and is entrusted with all arrangements.

