Mrs. Linda Sue Gibson, 62

Mrs. Linda Sue Gibson, age 62, of Bimble, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the wife of Anthony Dean Gibson and the daughter of Cloeva (Robinson) Dison and Frank Dison born to them on December 2, 1959, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed her flowers and her pets, and giving to others, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father Frank Dison, and one son Wesley Abbott.

Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband, Anthony Dean Gibson of Bimble, her mother Cloeva Dison of Middlesboro, two loving sons, Stevie Abbott and wife Shelby of Dry Ridge, Kentucky and Chris Abbott and wife Misty of Mooresburg, Tennessee, a step-son, Anthony Mitchell and a step-daughter, Crystal Renee’ Greene both of Knoxville, Tennessee, two brothers, Danny Dison and wife Carolyn of Middlesboro and Frankie Dison and wife Judy of Harrogate, Tennessee, a special friend, Sheila Jones Hamblin of LaFollette, Tennessee, eleven grandchildren, Zack Abbott, Khloe Abbott, Sydney Abbott, Axel Cannon, Ryder Nelson, Liam Gibson, Ayden Gibson, Jackson Gibson, Carlie Greene, Emmy Greene and Natalie Greene. She also leaves behind a host of many other relatives and dear friends.

No services are planned at this time honoring Linda’s request.

To the family of Mrs. Gibson, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.