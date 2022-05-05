Mrs. Betty Jo McCoy (87) of Harrogate, TN passed away on April 30, 2022 at Middlesboro ARH. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald McCoy; her parents Evelina and Clayton Fortner; and granddaughter, Lindsey McCoy. She is survived by her children: J.C McCoy of Harrogate, TN; Lisa Overton (Al) of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren: Dustin McCoy of Pasadena, California; Graham Overton (Mallory) of Atlanta, GA; and Mary Elizabeth Overton Suarez (Ben) of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by special friends of 54 years Pat and Don Cheek, and a host of many other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the residents and staff of Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. Graveside services for Don and Betty McCoy will be conducted on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Welch Family Cemetery. Masonic Services at the graveside will be conducted by Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488. You may leave online condolences at www.asvalleychapel.com The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the McCoy Family.