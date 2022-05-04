National Day of Prayer event set

The City of Middlesboro will participate in the National Day of Prayer at the city parking lot on Thursday.

While the National Day of Prayer was created in 1952, the city has been participating in this event for roughly 10 years. “It means a lot to come out as a community united as one to thank God for all He has done for our community and country, if ever our world needs divine intervention and help, it is now,” said committee member Jean Roark. This years theme is ‘Exalt the Lord, who has established us’ based on the verses Colossians 2:6-7.

Several community members will lead 12 different prayers. Roark said there will be a prayer for the military, government, family and many more. “Communion with God through prayer is a Christians’ most powerful resource. We are commanded to ‘Devote ourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.’ Colossians 4:2. In James 5:16 we are told ‘the effective, fervent prayer of a rightous man avails much.”

The National Day of Prayer event will begin at noon on May 5 at the stage area.