Crater Quilters host first quilt show

The Crater Quilters will be host their first ever quilt show, ‘Piece and Joy,’ this weekend.

This group was formed in 2013 and consists of members from the tri-state area. The show will be co-sponsored by First Baptist Church. Show chairman Betty Nagle said there are 109 quilts in the three exhibits.

The first exhibit is church family quilts. Members of the church have brought in mostly vintage quilts, each with a story.

The ‘Looking Back the Year 2020’ exhibit will showcase the work of woman who attended Jabez Quilt Seminar. These quilts were made from some of the blue fabric the quilters were given and will depict things that brought them joy in 2020.

‘Love from our Crater Quilters’ is the last exhibit, it consists of the work from members and features a variety of current quilting patterns and techniques. Nagle said there will be a scavenger hunt for the children in attendance to get them participating. Member Sally Smith said, “It makes you so proud. We’re doing what our grandmothers did, and it’s just special.”

The group meets at First Baptist Church on the third Thursday of each month. They share their current projects, participate in community service, and visit shows and shops. Nagle said that anyone can join the group, even if they don’t have experience in quilting.

‘Piece and Joy’ will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Middlesboro.