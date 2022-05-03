FOS Beastie Bast deemed a success

This past Saturday, Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter held their 15th annual Beastie Bash.

This is the biggest fundraiser for FOS and the money raised is distributed where the shelter is in need of most. Chairman of FOS Connie Goodwin said, “It went really well, we had a couple of bidding wars on a couple of items so that’s always a good thing.” She said that she did not have the final tally of funds raised

Beastie Bash is usually held in the fall but with covid affecting events, they decided to have it in the spring. “The crowd was down from what it usually is ,but was still good all things considered. All in all, we were happy with the turnout and everything.” Roughly 150 to 160 people attended the event. This year’s auctioneer was Lawrence McGeorge, and he auctioned off 68 items.

Goodwin said she is unsure if Beastie Bash will be in the spring next year or if they will continue to host it in the fall. FOS will be hosting another fundraiser later this month, it will be a painting party.