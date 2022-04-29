Regina Ann Evans Black, 61

Regina Ann Evans Black, age 61, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 12, 1960 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Richard Evans and Martha Evans who survives.

Regina was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She had a love for the Lord and going to church. Regina also enjoyed getting to spend time with her family and one of her favorite past times, shopping.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Black.

Left to cherish her memory, mother Martha Evans, daughter Rebecca Gilbert and husband David, son T.J Black and wife Amber, grandchildren Austin Browning, Peyton Browning, Elizabeth Black, Mason Black, Dalton Black, Kolton Black, Noah Black, Hannah Black, Autumn Black, Jordan Black, and Russell Black, brother Rick Evans and wife Tracy, sister Yvonna Collins and husband Shawn, nephew Michael Collins, niece Megan Hensley, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Regina Black will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Tennyson officiating.

A private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Evans Family Cemetery.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Black Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com