Former coroner indicted for violating trust provision

Former Bell county coroner and funeral home director Donald Clyde Creech was indicted on April 26 by a Franklin County grand jury on multiple felony counts.

Creech, the former owner and director of Creech Funeral Home in Middlesboro, is accused in 38 counts of violating the trust provision for pre-need payments for funeral goods, a Class C felony. The grand jury also returned one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, a Class D felony.

According to the indictment, from 1994 to 2013, Creech took $243,410 from 38 families, in amounts ranging from $3,750 to $9590. The funds were supposed to be sent to the trust manager at the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky in Franklin County. The indictment alleges Creech knowingly failed to send the money to be placed in the trust.

In the lone Class D count, having obtained $5,515 from an individual in 2014, Creech allegedly and intentionally dealt with the property as his own and failed to make a required payment with the money.