CCM offers free food boxes

Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM) partnered with God’s Pantry on Wednesday for a free drive-thru food distribution.

CCM Executive Director Eric Martin said the organization handed out 144 boxes of food to Bell County residents. “It’s nonperishable items like fruits, vegetables, canned chicken and tuna,” he said. “There’s cereal, oatmeal, bread and sweets on a couple of pallets.” This food drive was on a first come first serve basis. Recipients had to prove residency with either a driver’s license or a utility bill.

“Inflation has gone crazy, and to be able to help like this is amazing,” said Martin. There were roughly 20 volunteers who gathered at the city parking lot to hand out the boxes. Martin also said they will be doing this again every month on the fourth Wednesday. “This will be indefinitely until we decide we can’t do it anymore. It could go for a year, it could go for 10 years, who knows, but as of right now it’s indefinite.”

CCM has been serving Middlesboro since 1970 and is located at 2124 Cumberland Ave. in Middlesboro. It is a religious organization that offers many different services to the community. “We help daily with food, clothing, rehab referrals, utility assistance when we have the funds, just basic human services,” Martin said. CCM also hosts free community dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Middlesboro.

Those who are interested and would like to know more about what CCM has to offer can visit ccmky.org.