Levitt concert to expand downtown

Main Street Executive Director Joanie Beaver recently returned from Los Angeles after attending the Levitt Foundation 2022 Convention. She shared some of the new things coming to Levitt. “Last year was my first concert series and I was blown away, but this year, hold your hats on because it’s going to be even better.”

Main Street will be extending the downtown space, starting at fountain square and going past Shades. There will be outdoor dining provided by Shades and Ike’s so people can eat and hear the music.

Main Street will also be adding pre-concert activities. One activity Beaver mentioned is a local artist show. “You’re going to actually be able to meet the artists, see their art, and some art will be available for purchase.” She said there will be several other cool and interesting activities that the community can attend before the concert. The pre-concert activities will start at 5:30 p.m. Beaver also teased another activity night: Ukulele lessons.

Food trucks will also be returning to Levitt. Beaver says the Nineteen19 will be there for every week of the concerts. Hillbilly Q will also be at every concert. Beaver said there are several other food trucks coming at different times during the concert series.

Vendors will also be welcome this year with 15 spots available each evening. “It’s a great opportunity for you to share your business, get your products out there, your handmade crafts, because of the traffic that we do have down there,” Beaver said.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Beaver at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com. Levitt will begin July 14 and ends Sept. 15, with concerts starting at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday.