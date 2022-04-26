Reverend Ulys Lynn Powers, 74

Reverend Ulys Lynn Powers, age 74, of Frakes, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 11, 1947 to the late Reverend Chestel Powers and Ola Partin Powers.

Ulys graduated from Henderson Settlement and was soon drafted to the United States Army. He was deployed to Germany for two years during his service, and upon returning home he married Helen Harris Powers. They have two children, Rhonda Lynn Powers Mayne and Paul David Powers.

Ulys was ordained as a minister on April 21, 1979. He spent many years of service for God and his people. Ulys pastored many churches, including Flat Creek Missionary Baptist, Sulphur Springs at Mud Creek, Loudon Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Big Poplar Creek Church and Buffalo Baptist Church. He was blessed to preach many sermons and revivals, getting to share his love of God throughout a lengthy ministry. He has done a great work for the Lord, and now his work is finished.

Ulys enjoyed getting to spend time with his family and grandchildren. He especially loved drag racing and building Ford racing motors.

Left to cherish his memory, son Paul David Powers and wife Carla, daughter Rhonda Lynn Mayne and husband Darrell, the mother of his children, Helen Powers, grandchildren Cody Mayne, Caylie Mayne, Josh Richardson, Alison Powers, and Chase Powers, as well as a host of many other relative, friends, church family, and brothers and sisters in Christ who will miss him dearly.

The family of Rev. Ulys Powers will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Frakes, Kentucky with Rev. Larry Siler and Mr. Anthony Hurst presiding. Music will be provided by the Clairfield Church Choir and Mr. Larry Davis.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Powers Cemetery, Frakes, Kentucky with Full Military Honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Chase Powers, Cody Mayne, Josh Richardson, Freddie Sparks, Chris Wilson, Tony Morris, Darrell Mayne, and Anthony Hurst.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Powers Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com