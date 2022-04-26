Joseph Letrendre Jr., 70

Joseph Letendre Jr., age 70, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on April 24, 2022.

He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on May 3, 1952 to the late Joseph and Beth Schuster Offerman Letendre.

Joseph was a veteran, proudly serving his country with the United States Marine Corps. Being in the USMC was something Joseph felt honored to be a part of. The morals and values he learned while serving shaped his character, and molded him into type of man everyone inspired to be like. He was also a graduate of Bell County Vocational School, a member of the American Legion, Homeland Security, and the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. He never met a stranger and could immediately bond with anyone that would take a moment to talk with him. All who were blessed to call him family or a friend will remember what a special and unique person that he was.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Daughter Joy Michelle Wyatt Freeman, Grandson Sammy Donato, Great-Granddaughters Iris Menay Warren and Aurora Shaelynn Letendre, Brothers Alexander and James Letendre, Sister Beatrice Voncow, Uncle Bill Letendre, Father-in-law Lige Brock, Mother-in-law Mary Brock Howard, Brother-in-law Richard Brock, Sister-in-law Rowena Gail Jones, and Son-in-law Boo-Boo Warren.

His grieving family who will miss him dearly:

Children Maria Annette Wyatt Warren (Lee Warren Jr.), Crystal Melody Wyatt Letendre Pittman Elliott, Willetta A.G. Wyatt Jenkins, (Maureece L. Jenkins), Willanda K. Wyatt Warren, Jovita Mary Angelisha Letendre, Joseph Charles Letendre III (Debra Lynn Letendre), Joshua Matthew James David Letendre (Terry William Letendre), Johnathan Mark Letendre, and Jason Lige Letendre (Barbara E. Letendre)

Grandchildren Benjamin Jones, Amanda Wilson, Lee Warren III, Matthew Warren, Crystal Maria Pittman, Heather Lynn Rye, Alexia A.K. Jenkins, Alayia A.M. Jenkins, Alexzander M. Jenkins, William J.T. Warren, Kristopher Jacob Warren, Lauren Kay Epley, Jasmine Marie Wilson, Brittany Breonna Letendre, Tiffany Marie Brummett, Joseph Charles Letendre IV, Jovita Aaliyah Joanna Mary Letendre, Selena Destiny Shaelynn Mae Letendre, Joshua Matthew Elijah Isaiah Letendre, James Robbie Griffey, Tristany J.L. Letendre, Trianah C.K. Letendre, and Tierra N.M. Letendre

Brother’s and Sister’s-in-law: Virgie English, Randell Brock, Linda Bota, and Jakiebeth Ben (Dave)

34 Great- Grandchildren and 2 on the way

As well as a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family of Joseph Letendre Jr. will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham III presiding.

Entombment to immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Full Miliary Honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Letendre Family.

