ROHO receives donation from fair board

The Bell County Fair Board and Graves Insurance donated $4,500 last Thursday to the ROHO Charitable Trust.

When Christmas season arrives, ROHO will take 350 kids shopping with $200 apiece plus a pair of shoes. Member Alex Cook says there will be 28 schools. Four counties and Red Bird Mission are involved in ROHO. Member Lawrence Tuck said, “It’s just very gratifying to see the children. We went through a couple years where we couldn’t take children, but to see them for the first time, a lot of them come in and shop with helpers from various stores, community and LMU. It’s become a community thing and we couldn’t go it without community support. You just have to be there to see the expressions on the children, the teachers and helpers that help them shop. It’s just great.” When ROHO began, they had five kids attend. Now the numbers have increased to more than 350.

They will be continuing the grand prize drawing, so anyone who buys a ticket will be eligible to enter. There will be a chance to win $50,000 that does not come out of the ROHO funds.

On May 7, ROHO will host its 52nd fishing tournament to help raise money for these kids. The tournament will be at Beach Island Resort and Marina from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.