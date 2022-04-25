Mary Lyndel Harris Murrell, 90, of Middlesboro, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. She was born on August 31, 1931 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph Maynor Harris and Addie Maude Wallace Harris. She married John Hicks Murrell on August 14, 1955 who preceded her in death.

Lyndel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY and a beloved grade school teacher. She had a passion for storytelling and wrote many tales about her family, friends and childhood memories growing up in Middlesboro, KY.

She is survived by one son John Joseph “Joe” Murrell and three grandchildren Elise Lyndel Murrell, Charlotte Renee Murrell and Thomas Joseph Murrell.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm Saturday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org or The First Baptist Church of Middlesboro, KY.