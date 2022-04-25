Lige Cox, 72, of Pineville, Kentucky, departed this life on April 20, 2022 at the Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee. Lige was born on May 15, 1949 in Jenson, Kentucky to the late Pearl Cox and the late Ruth (Saylor) Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Scott.

Lige was survived by his special cousin, Eugene Collett and his wife Kathy of Pineville, Kentucky. He is survived by his sisters, Alice Faye Burns (Steve) of Michigan, Pearlie Jean Harris of California, Kathy Vergo of Michigan, and Elizabeth Lane (Patrick) of Michigan. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Scott (Vickie) and Stephan Scott both of Michigan. Lige was also survived by his best friend, Sam and special friend, James “Chicken” Brock of Mill Creek, Kentucky. Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He was a combat veteran in Vietnam, door gunner on helicopter, and served two tours. He was a retired regional agent for Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company for over 47 years. He was also magistrate in District 2 of Bell County and a member of the Masonic Lodge 69/ F&AM.

Visitation will be Monday, April 25, 2022 at Arnett and Steele Funeral Home from 6:00 PM until the funeral hour.

Funeral service will be Monday, April 25, 2022 at Arnett and Steele Funeral Home at 8:00 PM with Rev. Billy Collett officiating.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday April 26, 2022 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, J. Andrew Croley, Director.