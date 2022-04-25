James L. “Jim” Rogers, 87

James L. “Jim” Rogers, age 87, of Harrogate, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Jim was born on October 8, 1934 in Lancaster, Kentucky to the late Donald Rogers and Elizabeth Maupin. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Lillie White, who was like a mother to him.

Jim was a loyal member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and youth leader for over fifty years. He was a hardworking family man, a local grocer and had worked as a grocery store manager at the A & P, Piggly Wiggly, and Save-A-Lot. Jim enjoyed watching old Western movies, cowboy shows, and UK basketball games.

Left to mourn his passing is his beloved wife of 67 years, Bernice Rogers, daughter Kay Lewis and husband Allen, daughter Jill Gilbert, and son Keith Rogers, grandchildren Alec Lewis and wife Lyndsey, Hunter Gilbert and wife Dani, Kayla Davis and husband Adam, Rhyan Rogers, and Kamden Rogers, great-grandchildren Brynlee, Jessa, Ian and Emory Kay Lewis, and Easton and Halle Kate Davis, and a host of special friends and his church family.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Neil Barry, Fountain City Pharmacy, and the staff at Tri-State Nursing and Rehab.

The family of Jim Rogers will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Rev Boyd Bingham officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Dickie Siler.

Interment will follow in the Harrogate Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to request that a memorial contribution in Jim’s honor be made to the charity or church of your choice.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Rogers Family.

