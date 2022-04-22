Big things coming to Main Street

Middlesboro Main Street has announced many exciting things for 2022.

To start off, Middlesboro Main Street Executive Director Joanie Beaver said the farmers market is returning to Middlesboro with a new location. “We’re going to be starting at the corner of 21st Street and Cumberland Avenue, so between the gas company and the doctors office, we’re going to start there and go toward to bridge so people will see us better.” She also said Mountainside Homestead will be returning with its homemade baked goods. A few regulars are returning as well.

• J and J Farms with fresh meat and produce

• Payton’s Plants

• Hatfield’s Farms

• Mingo Farms

• Bene Homestead

• Keith Mills Farm with hanging baskets for mothers day

Beaver said they are opening up craft vendors this year. Those interested can reach out at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com to receive an application. “Our farmers are absolutely the best, they’re wonderful,” she said.

The farmers market will begin May 6 from noon to 5 p.m. and will run until October.

Main Street is also hosting ‘Learn and Mingle’ on April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ashley Treece from Community Trust Bank will be talking about business loans. “If you’re a startup business, how to get that initial funds to get your business started or if you are a current business that is in need of taking your business to the next level or you need a little boost,” Treece said. Applications will be accepted for the new Downtown Incentive Package for businesses who have been with Main Street for one year or are moving to a building on Main Street. “I’m encouraging anyone who is looking or passionate about see main street district grow and become more welcoming to locals and visitors, I encourage them to come,” Treece said. She will have applications to be a part of main street committees. They have design projects coming up, like the canal walk, that she would like community members to be a part of. Those who are unable to attend but are interested in joining main street, you can reach out at the email listed above.