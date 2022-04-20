Mrs. Clara Ellen (Barton) Webb, 85

Mrs. Clara Ellen (Barton) Webb, age 85, a lifelong resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after a long illness with her family at her side. Ellen was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 30, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Joe A. and Hester (McCulley) Barton.

She is preceded by in death by her parents, Joe Barton and Hester Barton; her loving husband of 49 years, Donald Webb, Sr.; and brother, William (Bill) Barton.

Ellen was saved at an early age and believed in the Baptist faith. She was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church of Middlesboro, Kentucky. She served on many committees in her church, taught Sunday school for many years, and served as the pianist there for 35 years.

She was a claims representative for the Social Security Administration for 35 years. Upon retiring Ellen and her husband Don opened C. Ellen Webb Social Security Consultants in Middlesboro. Ellen successfully represented many clients with disability cases over the next 20 plus years in her business, only retiring once again when her health began to fail.

Ellen was very active in her community serving in many civic organizations. She was the past president of the Middlesboro Junior Women’s Club, past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, served on the Middlesboro Housing Authority for years, and was a member of many others.

Ellen was a beloved wife, Mother and Mamaw. Left to mourn her passing are her son Donald E. Webb, Jr. and daughter-in-law Carolyn Sue (Burnett) Webb; grandson, Donald E. Webb, III and wife Stephanie (Scott) Webb; great-granddaughter, Lily Maiden; brother, Bobby Barton; sister-in-law, Georgia (Banks) Barton; special nephews, Glen and Chris Webb; sisters-in-law, Esther Low Webb and Margaret (Barton) Peace; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Mom left a legacy of love, rich in family tradition and devotion, her love of her church, music, her sense of humor, love of life and most importantly a strong abiding faith in the Almighty God. She was my dear mother, my constant support and I loved her and she loved me unconditionally. I know she closed her eyes to open them in the presence of God, her mind is now clear, her body healed, and her faith realized. I will forever thank God for such a blessing for giving her as my Mother!

The family of Clara Ellen (Barton) Webb received friends on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Trinity Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service was held at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Keith Medley and Rev. Tracy Neely officiating. Music was provided by the Trinity Baptist Church Choir, Jill Neely, Alva Cunningham and Trinity Men. Entombment for Mrs. Webb was held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, KY. Family and friends met at the Mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be Don Webb, Jr., Donnie Webb, Glenn Webb, Jr., Chris Webb, Ron Jones and Jack Comparoni. Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons and Members of the Trinity Baptist Church.

