Joyce Cole Jackson, 74

Joyce Cole Jackson, age 74, of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Pineville, KY died April 17, 2022. Joyce was born in Dayton, OH and was the daughter of the late, Alfred C. Stamper and Dorothy Wigglesworth Stamper. She was a member of Joy Church. Joyce began working for Bell County School System in 1978. She taught Home Economics at Bell County High School for 28 years. She began driving a school bus in 1997 and even after her retirement continued to drive and substitute teach until 2019. As a longtime teacher, she was a second mom to many and taught three generations in several families. Joyce retired in 2019 with over 41 years of service. She enjoyed canning, sewing, quilting, baking, and spending time with her granddaughters. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jackson, brother, Doug Franklin, son-in-law, Greg Weddle and nephew, Craig Franklin.

She is survived by:

Daughters – Allison (Deon) Pratt and Andrea Weddle

Sister-in-law – Chris Franklin

Grandchildren – Jenna Pratt, Jaymen Pratt, Jaya Pratt and Sidney Weddle

Several nieces and nephews

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Joyce from 9 a.m. -12 noon Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Bell County High School Auditorium, 9824 US Hwy. 25E, Pineville, KY. A short service will follow at 12 noon. A private graveside service will be held in Williamstown, KY.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com